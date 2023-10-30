In a thrilling update for Bollywood fans, Ajay Devgn recently unveiled the new look of Ranveer Singh's character, Simmba, in the highly anticipated film Singham Again. The image showcases Simmba as "The Most Notorious Officer" of the squad, promising an electrifying and action-packed performance from Ranveer Singh. With this exciting glimpse, expectations for the film are soaring as two of India's most iconic police officers, Bajirao Singham and Simmba, gear up for an adrenaline-pumping adventure on the silver screen. Rohit Shetty Gives Sneak-Peek Into Singham Again Sets, Calls Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Work in Progress'.

View Ajay Devgn's Post Here:

