Deepika Padukone has made a bold choice to continue working during her pregnancy, as evidenced by her recent appearance on the set of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again. Despite expecting her first child, she was spotted in a police uniform, while shooting alongside Rohit and other cast members. Clad in sunglasses and with her hair tied in a bun, she exuded a 'cool' vibe that surprised and impressed fans, especially since her pregnancy was announced in February. Notably, her baby bump was not visible in the photographs. Singham Again: Deepika Padukone As Shakti Shetty Shows Off Her Cool Side As She Knocks Down Criminals in This First Look Poster From Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone In Singham Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)