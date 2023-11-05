Akshay Kumar is all set to reprise his role as Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. The makers revealed the first look of Akki from the film on Sunday (Nov 5) which sees the Khiladi jumping from a helicopter. Sharing the picture, filmmaker Rohit Shetty wrote in the caption,"In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is... Akshay Kumar and a helicopter!" Have a look! Singham Again: Deepika Padukone’s First Look Unveiled! Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar Welcome ‘Lady Singham’ to the Squad.

Akshay Kumar in Singham Again:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Akshay Kumar's Post on X:

