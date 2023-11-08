Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action as Avni Bajirao Singham! Recently, the director of Singham Again shared a new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor, where she is holding a gun and looking fierce, officially rejoining the cop universe after the blockbuster Singham Returns. Kareena is in full action mode in the picture. In addition to the image, Rohit even shared a post where he referred to Kareena as Singham's strength. He mentioned that they have worked together in three blockbusters so far and expressed his happiness about collaborating with Bebo (aka Kareena) after 16 years. Singham Again: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Off to Hyderabad for the Shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Film? Check Out Actress’ Latest Insta Post.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poster Here For Singham Again:

