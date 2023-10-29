Deepika Padukone, who has topped the headlines for her statements on Koffee With Karan Season 8, has grabbed netizens’ attention all over again with her latest Instagram reel. The actress has jumped on to the viral meme trend – ‘So Beautiful Just Like a Wow’. Deepika, looking stunning in a white embellished saree and blouse, nailed the act by imitating the two women who were promoting their clothing brand in a unique manner. Deepika’s video using this trending audio is sure to leave you in splits just like her husband, Ranveer Singh. The latter couldn’t control his laughter and has reacted to it by dropping comment on DP’s post. 'Just Looking Like a WOW' and 'Mouse Colour' Funny Memes and Jokes Leave the Entire Instagram Reel World in Frenzy! (Watch Viral Videos).

Deepika Padukone Joins ‘Just Like A Wow’ Meme Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

The Original 'Just Like A Wow' Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal manvir choudhary (@godfatherkajal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)