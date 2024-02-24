Kartik Aaryan is having a blast in Bangalore, fully embracing his cheat day with gusto! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor not only treated us to hilarious snapshots from local eateries but also sprinkled some quirky charm across his Insta feed. From indulging in Bangalore-style dosas with friends to snapping selfies with excited fans, he's living it up! In the caption, he even teased about becoming a food blogger after exploring these mouth-watering and iconic spots in Bangalore. Looks like Kartik is on a mission to conquer the city's cuisine and our hearts! Tripti Dimri Joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Confirms Animal Actress' Casting Through Cryptic Puzzle! (View Pic).

Kartik Aaryan's IG Post:

