Soha Ali Khan delighted her followers by sharing glimpses from her family's summer getaway at Disneyland. The actress took to Instagram, posting several photos capturing precious moments with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In one snapshot, Soha and Kunal strike a pose against the iconic Disneyland backdrop, exuding a cool summer vibe with their sunglasses. Another adorable picture shows the family channeling their inner superheroes in a Spiderman-style pose. Inaaya beams with joy as she hugs beloved Disney characters Minnie Mouse and Snow White. Soha Ali Khan Shows Off Her Cool and Casual Looks As She Gives Glimpses of Her LA Diaries (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

