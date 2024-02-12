Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her weekend fun, which also included moments from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s housewarming party. Soha shared pictures in which she is seen posing with the hosts, Neha and Angad, as well as others, including Yuvraj Singh and Kritika Kamra. The photo dump also includes fun-filled activities of Soha’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, over the weekend. Rhea Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora and More B-Town Celebs Attend Neha Dhupia–Angad Bedi’s Star-Studded Housewarming Party (View Pics).

Soha Ali Khan’s ‘Weekend’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

One With Angad Bedi

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

