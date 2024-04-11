As the nation celebrates the joyous festival of Eid on April 11, Bollywood celebrities have also extended festive greetings on social media. While some have shared pictures of their family jam, others have shared snaps of their favourite Eid delicacies. Now, Soha Ali Khan has taken pictures on her Instagram to share inside pictures from the Pataudi Khandaan's Eid 2024 celebrations. The actress shared multiple pictures on her Instagram. The first picture was the highlight as it featured Soha Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Saba Pataudi. The other pictures also included Kunal Kemmu and other close friends and relatives. Eid 2024: From Shahid Kapoor To Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Extend Festive Greetings to Fans.

Check Out Soha Ali Khan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)