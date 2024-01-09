Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor recently shared valuable advice with her fans on Instagram. Emphasising the significance of repurposing and reusing old lehengas, saris, borders, wedding dresses, and jewellery as a part of our heritage, she encourages others to follow suit. Sonam reflects on her personal experience, expressing a fondness for Nani's pearls, which she transformed into saharas for her earrings, highlighting the joy of wearing them numerous times. The actress advocates for embracing change and metamorphosis in fashion. Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Prefers Slow Fashion and The Actress’ Reason for Reusing Vintage Clothes Will Make You Respect Her Even More!

