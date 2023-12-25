Sonam Kapoor Gives Sneak-Peek Into Her Christmas Celebration With Anand Ahuja, Little Vayu and Pals in London (See Pics & Video)

Soaked in festive cheer, Sonam Kapoor shared adorable glimpses from her London Christmas celebration with husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu! The heartwarming photos show the family gazing in wonder at a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Later, surrounded by family and friends, Sonam and Anand posed for heartwarming snapshots and indulged in a delicious Christmas feast. The festive fun radiating from these pictures is sure to melt your heart and get you into the holiday spirit! Christmas 2023: Navya Naveli Nanda Gives a Glimpse Into Kapoor Family Brunch, Poses With Ranbir Kapoor and Agastya Nanda (View Pics).

Inside Sonam Kapoor's Christmas Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)