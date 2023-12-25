Sonam Kapoor Gives Sneak-Peek Into Her Christmas Celebration With Anand Ahuja, Little Vayu and Pals in London (See Pics & Video)

Sonam Kapoor lives with her husband Anand Ahuja in United Kingdom. The duo who got married in May 2018, welcomed their first child Vayu in August 2022.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 25, 2023 07:07 PM IST

Soaked in festive cheer, Sonam Kapoor shared adorable glimpses from her London Christmas celebration with husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu! The heartwarming photos show the family gazing in wonder at a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Later, surrounded by family and friends, Sonam and Anand posed for heartwarming snapshots and indulged in a delicious Christmas feast. The festive fun radiating from these pictures is sure to melt your heart and get you into the holiday spirit! Christmas 2023: Navya Naveli Nanda Gives a Glimpse Into Kapoor Family Brunch, Poses With Ranbir Kapoor and Agastya Nanda (View Pics).

Inside Sonam Kapoor's Christmas Celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

