From family, friends to fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, all are elated after couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan too took to Instagram to wish the parents-to-be by sharing unseen pictures of them from their wildlife trip. She captioned the post saying, “Gratitude, May your tribe increase”. Neetu Kapoor Surprised by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Pregnancy Announcement.

Parents-To-Be Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

