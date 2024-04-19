Farah Khan recently hosted friends Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Javed Akhtar and newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth at home. The filmmaker has now shared a clip of an impromptu music session from the house party on her social media. In the video, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik perform their hit track "Main Hoon Na" from Shah Rukh Khan's 2004 film of the same name. The video also features Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Salim Merchant, who can be seen enjoying the melody. Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, "Impromptu get-togetherness is the Best!! When u plan a dinner for 4 but All your friends turn up.. n some unexpected ones too" Karan Johar Has a Hilarious Reaction As Bestie Farah Khan Starts New YouTube Channel; Wants Her To Do THIS Before Every Shoot!.

