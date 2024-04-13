Sonu Sood has sparked discussion with his recent social media post. Well, the actor-philanthropist defended a Swiggy Instamart delivery man who was caught stealing shoes in Gurugram on April 9. Sood urged users to 'be kind' and suggested buying the man new shoes instead of punishment. This stance by Sood attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with majorly questioning his support for stealing. Swiggy Instamart Delivery Man Steals Pair of Shoes Kept Outside Flat in Gurugram, Company Responds After Viral Video Surfaces.

Sonu Sood Supports Swiggy Delivery Man

Asking for no action is still okay, but don't justify it by giving nonsensical arguments. Poverty/Need is no justification for stealing. There are millions of people, poorer than this delivery guy, who work hard and earn their livelihood. They don't steal. Justifying stealing is… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 12, 2024

'Buy Him Gold Chain'

If a chain snatcher steels your gold chain then don't take action against him in fact buy him a new gold chain . He might be really in need . Be kind 🙏🏻 — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) April 12, 2024

'Need a New Car'

So anyone is allowed to steal anything, simply because he needs it? I need a new car, so can I just go and steal one because I need it? — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 13, 2024

'Doesn't Give License to Steal'

Being poor doesn’t give you license to steal. — Vyangesh (@vyangesh) April 12, 2024

Watch Viral Video:

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart pic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

