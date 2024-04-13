Sonu Sood has sparked discussion with his recent social media post. Well, the actor-philanthropist defended a Swiggy Instamart delivery man who was caught stealing shoes in Gurugram on April 9. Sood urged users to 'be kind' and suggested buying the man new shoes instead of punishment. This stance by Sood attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with majorly questioning his support for stealing. Swiggy Instamart Delivery Man Steals Pair of Shoes Kept Outside Flat in Gurugram, Company Responds After Viral Video Surfaces.

Sonu Sood Supports Swiggy Delivery Man 

'Buy Him Gold Chain'

'Need a New Car'

'Doesn't Give License to Steal'

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)