Fans of Sonu Sood just can’t thank enough the Bollywood actor for his works during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of his philanthropic work, the locals of Dubba Tanda Village in Siddipet constructed a temple in 2020. The actor had promised the he’ll visit the village to thank them for this honour. Videos have surfaced online that shows Sonu’s visit to Siddipet where he thanked everyone for such an honour. Locals are seen trying to click pictures and showering flower petals on him. Sonu Sood Turns Messiah Again, Saves a Middle-Aged Passenger's Life at Airport.

Sonu Sood Visits Siddipet

Happy Fans

View this post on Instagram

