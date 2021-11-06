Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi released in theatres on November 5. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the cop drama had high hopes attached to it, as it was the first massive release on the big screens. Now, the first-day box office collection of the actioner is out and well the movie has collected Rs 26.29 crore on its opening day. This is huge considering cinema halls in Maharashtra are working with only 50 percent occupancy. Congrats to the team! Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Along With Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Make a Heady Concoction! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1:

#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri ₹ 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JhZbIxxqAp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2021

