Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s cop drama Sooryavanshi is inching closer to Rs 200 crore club. The film has received impressive reviews from the audience and the results are reflecting at the box office, both domestic and overseas. The film has managed to rake in impressive figures ever since its release. The total collection of Sooryavanshi stands at Rs 187.07 crore.

Sooryavanshi BO Collection Update

#Sooryavanshi is back in the running, the shot at ₹ 200 cr *cannot* be ruled out… Biz doubles on [fourth] Sat, despite reduced showcasing… Expect further growth on [fourth] Sun… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr. Total: ₹ 187.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/3fjnkqeXrV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2021

