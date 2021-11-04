Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, November 5. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and Ranveer Singh – Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, movie buffs are eagerly waiting to head to multiplexes watch the film. But before the film had its grand premiere, director Rohit Shetty and Akshay hosted a special screening of the film for Mumbai Police. The screening was held last evening at INOX, Nariman Point, reports ETimes.

Sooryavanshi Special Screening

