Aamir Khan is all set to launch the modern rendition of his iconic song "Papa Kehte Hain" from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on April 22. The new version, titled "Papa Kehte Hai 2.0", will be featured in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming biopic Srikanth, which also stars Alaya F. According to the latest reports, Aamir Khan will be launching the song at a grand event in Mumbai featuring live performances by visually impaired band members. Aamir will be joined by Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Srikanth Bolla, director Tushar Hiranandani and producer Bhushan Kumar. Srikanth is set to release in the theatres on May 10. Srikanth Trailer: This Biopic Holds Another Brilliant Rajkummar Rao Performance as Srikanth Bolla! (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan To Launch ‘Papa Kehte Hai 2.0’ With Rajkummar Rao

