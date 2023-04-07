Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took time out from his busy schedule and attended his team Kolkata Knight Riders' first IPL match at Eden Gardens on April 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Even though KKR's victory at the IPL was a wow-moment, the highlight of the night was SRK and Virat Kohli's camaraderie after the match. In few viral pics and video, we get to see the Pathaan star and Indian cricketer hugging and chit-chatting on field like buddies. Here, check out their pics below. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Harshul Goenka, KKR Fan Who Has Been Fighting Cerebral Palsy At Eden Gardens (Watch Video).

'Frame-Worthy Pic'

Frame-worthy picture. Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan. pic.twitter.com/iMTOuUEVSX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2023

'Kings'

'Two Kings in Single Frame'

'So Happy'

Seeing our #Pathaan so happy and jhooming is all we SRKians want 💜 The King deserves all of it & much more 🤩 Thank you Knights, @KKRiders!#KKRvRCB #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/4yuBbO6k8a — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 6, 2023

