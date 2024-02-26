Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived in Lucknow on February 26 for the promotions of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The promotional event took a turn when too many fans showed up, crowding the venue and making it chaotic, turning it into a stampede-like situation. The situation worsened, and later, the Police had to lathi-charge the fans to bring the situation. A video of Police lathi-charging a group of fans who gathered at the event to watch their favourite superstars has gone viral on social media. Amidst the chaos, slippers were allegedly thrown at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff onstage. Videos of which are surfacing online. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Touch Down in Style for Lucknow Promotions (View Pic).

Police Lathi-Charge Fans at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Event in Lucknow:

Slippers Thrown at the Stage During the Event:

Slippers flying at the promotional event attended by actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Lucknow, UP. pic.twitter.com/6Gr4pyHNhh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 26, 2024

