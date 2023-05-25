Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom has been in news since quite some time now. Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh will have cameos in the movie and now there's new goss surrounding it. Well, as per Mid-Day, after multiple screen tests and in-person interviews, it is Lakshya Lalwani, who is frontrunner as the lead of the show. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited. Stardom: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to Have Cameos in Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut – Reports

