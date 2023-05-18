Aryan Khan's directorial debut web-series which is said to be titled Stardom might see Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. Even though an official confirmation with regards to the news is awaited, it is reported that deets about their character is kept under wraps. To note, Aryan's writing project is backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and will supposedly go on floors on May 27 in Mumbai. Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Titled Stardom? Six-Episode Web-Series Revolves Around Film Industry - Reports.

SRK and Ranveer in Stardom:

