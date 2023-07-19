Student of the Year 3 which will see Shanaya Kapoor play the lead, may just get turned into a Disney+ Hotstar series instead of being the third film of the franchise. "The project is currently in the writing stage and is scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of this year. The plot and other details are being kept under wraps at this moment, but sources have confirmed that the work on this show is going on in full swing at Dharmatic Entertainment", reports Pinkvilla. IFFM: Karan Johar Will Be Receiving an Honor at the Festival for His 25 Years of Contribution to Indian Cinema.

View More Here:

EXCLUSIVE!! #KaranJohar is turning #StudentOfTheYear3 into a Disney+Hotstar series; #ShanayaKapoor to play the lead... Shanaya will begin shooting for it after finishing her debut movie with #Mohanlal! https://t.co/SM6wC3EAes — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)