Suhana Khan, AbRam and Ananya Panday were spotted returning to Mumbai after an IPL match between KKR and LSG in Kolkata. This follows Ananya's social media post featuring Suhana on Sunday (April 14). The trio kept it casual for their travel back, with Ananya in beige, AbRam in a white hoodie, and Suhana in casual wear. They were seen avoiding photographers at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts, Collects Discarded KKR Flags At Eden Gardens Following IPL 2024 Match Against LSG; Video Goes Viral.

Suhana, AbRam and Ananya Spotted Together

