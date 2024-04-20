Suhana Khan Dazzles in Glamorous Snaps From Her Recent Italian Getaway (See Pics)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, took to the internet by sharing glimpses of her Italian vacation on social media. The young actress took to her Instagram handle to give her followers a sneak peek into her travel diary, and the pictures are utterly captivating. In one photo, Suhana is taking a mirror selfie, wearing a grey shirt, black jacket and sunglasses. In another photo, Suhana looked stunning in a polka-dot fitted dress. And obviously, there had to be a food snap of spaghetti. The serene streets of Italy, showcased in the other photos, highlighted its beautiful architecture, enticing everyone to crave their own Italian vacation. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and AbRam Papped At Mumbai Airport As They Return From Kolkata Post KKR's IPL Match (Watch Video).

Check Out Suhana Khan’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

