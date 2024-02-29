Sujata Anandan, a prominent journalist and advocate of liberal, progressive, and secular ideals, has passed away. This news comes just after the death of another senior journalist, Satish Nandgaonkar, due to a heart attack. The journalism community has suffered a significant loss. In response, lawyer and author Sudhir Suryawanshi shared his sorrow. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his condolences. Deshmukh remembered Anandan as an astute individual with a keen understanding of political developments in the state. John Pilger Dies: Renowned Australian Journalist Passes Away at 84.

Veteran Journalist Sujata Anandan Passes Away; Actor Riteish Deshmukh Mourns Her Demise

Deeply saddened to know that Sujata Anandan ji is no more. Had the opportunity of meeting her on various occasions. She was astute & had the command on the pulse of political happenings in the state. My deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 Om Shanti. https://t.co/TKzsJym7FP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 29, 2024

