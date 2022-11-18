In past few years, showbiz has seen many young talents dying after an intense gym session. Right from Sidharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar to the latest Siddhaant Suryavanshi, death in gyms are on rise. Now, one of the fittest stars in B-town, Suniel Shetty, 61, recently spoke to ETimes TV over these gym-related demises and revealed how 'supplements' and 'steroids' are the culprit behind the same. "It's heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids," he told the portal. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death Case: Cops Rule Out Foul Play in the TV Actor’s Demise.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)