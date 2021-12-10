It is love, laughter and happily ever after for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif! The lovebirds got married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara and it was a royal affair. The duo who dated for almost two years always kept their relationship discreet and fans were just waiting for them to make their relationship official. Fans rejoiced when the newlyweds shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on their respective social media handles and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the duo since then. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal has not wished the gorgeous couple but he also welcomed Katrina to the family. He mentioned in his post, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji”.

Sunny Kaushal’s Post For VicKat

