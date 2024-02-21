Actress Sunny Leone has a unique way to congratulate Bollywood’s Virushka, actress Anushka Sharma, and cricketer Virat Kohli on the birth of their baby boy, Akaay Kohli. In a video shared on her social media, Sunny was seen wearing a black outfit with a cricket bat in her hand, pretending to play and hitting a sixer. She captioned the post, "Well..u know this is for whom!! Congrats." This sweet and playful gesture from Sunny will surely bring a smile to the faces of Virushka and their fans. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay – Know What It Means!

Sunny Leone's X Post

Well..u know this is for whom!! Congrats 😘 pic.twitter.com/igbqk4DjkL — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 21, 2024

