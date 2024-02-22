Dharma Movies announced a new project today featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads. The makers dropped a vibrant video revealing the title and the release date of the new venture. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be released in theatres in 2025 on April 18. Going by the glimpse of Karan Johar's next, the movie looks like a romcom. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Bawaal Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor Take You Through a Tedious European Tour in This Nitesh Tiwari Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

