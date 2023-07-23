Suriya Sivakumar rings in his 48th birthday today and he has been showered with heartfelt wishes across social media platforms. Ajay Devgn too wished the Kanguva star by sharing a cool pic of them posing together. He tweeted, “May your special day be brimming with joy & happiness.” Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Leaves Fans With ‘Goosebumps’, Netizens Hail Director Siva’s Upcoming Film.

Ajay Devgn Wishes Suriya On Twitter

Happy Birthday, @Suriya_offl! May your special day be brimming with joy & happiness. Have a good one brother! pic.twitter.com/JQvJTLKqPl — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 23, 2023

