It has been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and even today fans cannot believe that the amazing actor is no more. On the actor’s third death anniversary today, there are many celebs and fans who have remembered him, including Pulkit Samrat. He penned a lengthy note on Instagram in Sushant’s remembrance. Pulkit mentioned in his note, “Okay, so even though we never actually met IRL, it feels like we lost someone super important. Sushant's energy and talent were just on another level, reaching through our screens and hitting us right in the feels. His vibe was so magnetic, it's like he's a part of us.” The Fukrey 3 actor concluded his note saying, “Rest easy, Sushant. Your legacy will keep inspiring us and future generations.” Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: Sara Ali Khan Shares Heartfelt Note and Throwback Pictures from the Sets of Kedarnath.

Pulkit Samrat Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

