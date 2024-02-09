The Bombay High Court adjourned its decision on Thursday (Feb 8) regarding the plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father to quash Look-Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). These LOCs restrict their travel abroad without court permission amidst the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench of Justices questioned the CBI on its stand that mere registering of an FIR was sufficient to issue an LOC. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Slams Rhea Chakraborty In Cryptic Note, Says 'Bhai Had a Pure Heart'.

HC Reserves Order on Rhea's Plea Over LOC:

Bombay High Court reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to quash Look-Out Circular “How long and how indefinitely can you curtail someone's movement?" the Bombay High Court bench asked investigating agency CBI. (@journovidya)https://t.co/lAZs4zDHGV — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) February 8, 2024

