We can never forget that charming smile, charismatic personality, cool attitude, gifted actor, and humble human being. We are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput! On June 14, 2020, MS Dhoni - The Untold Story was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. After several cases, speculation about his life, his death is still a mystery. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Sushant was deeply interested in astrophysics. The Chhichhore actor won the National Olympiad in Physics too. Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Shocks the World: How to Recognise a Person with Suicidal Thoughts?.
No doubt the audience loved him and still does. On his third death anniversary, netizens remembered the brilliant actor and humble human being. Take a look at the reactions here.
Humble Actor:
Sushant Singh Rajput was so much down to earth. Actors like him are really very difficult to be found. One among thousands is like him. #SushantSinghRajput #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 #सुशांतसिंहराजपूत pic.twitter.com/m3RXb0HLPN
— Neeladri Das (@NeeladriDas8) June 14, 2023
Gone To Soon
You Will be Missed forever 🥹💔#SushantSinghRajput #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 pic.twitter.com/A8PAhJUJbp
— Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) June 14, 2023
Legend
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT 🥺💐✨
.
MISS YOU LEGEND 😔💫#SushantSinghRajput #JusticeForSushant️SinghRajput #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ovprEnh8ar
— vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) June 14, 2023
In Search Of Gold, We Lost Diamond!
Miss you of Sushant singh rajput sir 😢 pic.twitter.com/wzVqItMcUe
— NILESH.RAJA (@NILESHRAJA7250) June 13, 2023
Miss You Hero
Miss you Hero..!!♥️🥹🥹#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/gFzM1Gby2n
— Ronak choudhary (@Ronak_choudhry) June 14, 2023
Genious For Sure
We will keep contributing & Support Sushant Singh Rajput till the time we get justice for this Genius personality✌ pic.twitter.com/goKR921J1Y
— Edwin 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@EdwinSo12455656) June 13, 2023
Rest In Peace Sushant
Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a brilliant actor; he was a gifted man and a humble human being too who did so much for under-privileged kids but sadly, he was taken from us way too soon on this date 3 years back.
Wherever you are, i hope you are finally at peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VczsGjnuw5
— Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) June 14, 2023
