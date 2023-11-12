Aarya star Sushmita Sen extended Diwali wishes to her Instafam through an adorable post. On November 12, Sushmita shared a picture featuring herself, her daughter Renee, and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the photo, the actress is seen pointing her phone, displaying a picture of her younger daughter, Alisah, towards the camera. Alisah can be seen joining them through a video call in the picture. The former Miss Universe is elegantly draped in a saree, reminiscent of the one she wore in the first season of Koffee With Karan in 2005. Aarya Season 3 Review: Sushmita Sen Starrer Disney+ Hotstar Crime Thriller Is a Must Watch, As Per Critics.

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Post On X:

Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!!😀🤗❤️💃🏻🎶 Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys!!! #duggadugga 😇🥰 pic.twitter.com/MfwsG3Ojn3 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 12, 2023

