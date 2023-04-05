It has been more than a month since Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. The actress, who is all hale and hearty now, dropped a few videos in which she is seen working out with her daughter Alisah and ex-beau Rohman Shawl. The actress thanked them saying, “here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!!” Sushmita Sen Celebrates Holi by Returning to Working Out After Suffering Heart Attack and Undergoing Angioplasty (View Pic).

Sushmita Sen Workout Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

