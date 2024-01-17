Sushmita Sen is enjoying her vacation in Azerbaijan, a stunning country nestled between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains. The Aarya 3 actress recently treated her followers to a video, providing a glimpse of the stunning surroundings and the luxurious resort where she is staying. In the footage, the former Miss Universe is seen taking a dip in the heated outdoor pool, surrounded by the picturesque backdrop of snow-capped mountains. She shared in her post that the temperature there is a chilly minus one degree Celsius. Sushmita Sen Sizzles in Black Monokini, Actress Shares Her Stunning Still From Maldives Getaway.

Sushmita Sen In Azerbaijan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

