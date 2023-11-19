Sushmita Sen, in a recent media interview, casually addressed her past relationship with Lalit Modi, labelling it as "just another phase." The former Miss Universe expressed amusement at the memes circulating at that time. Reacting to the ‘gold-digger’ tag, she said, “Mujhe gold nahi diamonds pasand hain.” Sen stated, "If I was going to marry someone, I'd be married to them by now. I don't try. I either do or I don't," concluding her straightforward perspective on relationships. Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: From Taali to Chingaari - 5 Best Performances of the Versatile Star!

Check This Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)