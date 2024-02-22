Sushmita Sen, known for her role in the gripping series Aarya, recently bagged the Best Actress in a Web Series award for her remarkable performance in its third season. The talented Aarya 3 actress, full of joy and pride, shared a photo on Instagram, striking a stylish pose with her award. She expressed her gratitude to her Aarya family and fans for their support, emphasising that this recognition belongs to them as much as it does to her. Sen's heartfelt message conveyed her deep appreciation for her audience, well-wishers, and fans, who have been her constant motivation and inspiration. Check what she said in her post below! Sushmita Sen Is All Smiles as She Is Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Poses for Paps (Watch Video).

Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

