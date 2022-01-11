The number of COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases have been increasing rapidly. There are several celebs who have been tested positive for Covid. Sussanne Khan has been tested positive for the Omicron variant. She mentioned in her post, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night.”

Sussanne Khan Tests Positive For Omicron Variant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)