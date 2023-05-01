Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hridaan Roshan has turned a year older today. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a video post, which is a compilation of Hridaan’s several precious moments, and penned a heartfelt note for him. She mentioned in the caption of her post, “Happiest HAPPPPY BIRTHDAY my Ridzfullofstars you are An ARTIST beyond my comprehension..” Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan Enjoy Lunch Together on Son Hridaan’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Sussanne Khan Wishes Son Hridaan On His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

