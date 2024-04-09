Swara Bhasker celebrates her 36th birthday today, April 9. Her husband, Fahad Ahmad, took to his social media account to share a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady love. Fahad Ahmad took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture of Swara Bhasker along with the family. In the picture shared, the actress could be seen cutting the birthday cake with her parents. Alongside the picture, Fahad penned a sweet note for his wife. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day love. Thank you for coming in our lives and lighting it like a magic lamp." The couple tied the knot last year and have a baby girl together names Raabiya. Swara Bhasker Drops Joyful Snaps of Daughter Raabiyaa As She Turns Six Months Old.

Check Out Fahad’s Instastory Here:

Fahad Ahmad's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

