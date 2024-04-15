Randeep Hooda's patriotic film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, has shown surprising resilience by earning Rs 22.33 crore in India by its fourth weekend, likely boosted by the recent extended holidays. This demonstrates the film's ability to connect with a portion of the audience despite competition from big-budget releases like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Notably, the film managed to mint Rs 50 lakh on Sunday (April 15). Ankita Lokhande also plays a significant role in the film. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Audience Review: Is Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s Film Worth Watching? Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

