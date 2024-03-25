Actress Taapsee Pannu was seen with what appeared to be sindoor on her forehead, fueling rumours of her marriage to badminton player Mathias Boe. On Monday, they were captured celebrating Holi with friends in a photo shared by actor Abhilash Thapliyal. Taapsee wore a blue kurta with colours on her face, while Mathias stood in the background with red on his face. Taapsee's sister, Shagun Pannu, was also in the picture. Their wedding reportedly occurred in Udaipur on March 23 in a secret ceremony. Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Reports: Know Everything About the Badminton Player and His ‘Perfect’ Love Story With Haseen Dillruba Actress.

Abhilash Thapliyal's Instagram Post

