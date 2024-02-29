Taapsee Pannu has maintained her stance on keeping her personal life private, refusing to comment on recent reports claiming she will marry longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March 2024. Reacting to the speculations, the actress told India Today, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will." This comes after NDTV reported that Pannu would marry Boe by the end of March. Taapsee Pannu To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Mathias Boe in March, Wedding To Take Place in Udaipur – Reports.

Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence On Her Marriage Reports:

