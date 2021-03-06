Taapsee Pannu takes a sly dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her recent tweet days after the Income Tax raid conducted on her property. Well, Kangana Ranaut intervenes and launches a fresh attack at Taapsee's recent tweet.

Taapsee Pannu Tweets After her Property gets Raided by Income Tax Dept

3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister 🙏🏼 P.S- “not so sasti” anymore 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

Kangana Ranaut Responds

You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

