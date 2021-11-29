Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap that is slated to release in theatres on December 3. There’s just few days left for the film’s grand theatrical release and ahead of it, the makers have dropped the second trailer of the film. It showcases the raging love story of Ishana (Ahan) and Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). Ishana is seen madly in love with the foreign returned Ramisa, however, this straightforward love story takes an unexpected turn leaving Ishana in a revengeful mode.

Watch Trailer 2 Of Tadap Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)