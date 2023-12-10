The song “Jamal Kudu” from Animal, that showcases Bobby Deol’s entry scene as Abrar, has left everyone vibing to it, including Tejasswi Prakash. The renowned television actress and her gang couldn’t stop themselves from showing off their goofy side while boarding the aircraft. The gang is seen dancing their hearts out to this viral track. While posting this video on Instagram, Tejasswi captioned the post as, ‘Lord gobhisss entry in the flight’. Animal Song 'Jamal Kudu': Bobby Deol’s Stellar Entry Sets Social Media Ablaze As the Film Roars Into the Rs 250 Crore Club in Just 5 Days! (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash Vibing To “Jamal Kudu” Song

Check Out The Audio Track Of ‘Jamal Kudu’ Song Below:

