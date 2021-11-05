The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 are making the right kind of nice to keep fans excited for their film. A new song from the film titled 'Tenu Lehenga' has been released during the festive season for everyone to enjoy. Crooned by Zahrah S Khan, Jass Manak, the new rendition of the Punjabi song is done by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar are seen busting some groovy moves that will make you shake your legs as well.

Check Out The Song Below:

